IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United

Aubameyang pulled out of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST

Arsenal are not sure if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be ready to play in their Premier League home clash with Manchester United on Saturday after the striker missed two games due to his mother's illness, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Aubameyang pulled out of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.

Arteta was asked about the Gabon forward's availability after the 31-year-old thanked Arsenal for their support and had said he would return home ahead of the United game.

"I don't know. I spoke with him yesterday. Things are looking better at the moment but we're going to have to wait and see," Arteta told a news conference.

"He's our captain and one of the most important players. We are doing everything we can to have him as quickly as possible.

"But understanding that he's been through difficult days that he had to support his family. We were here to support him as well with the time that he needed to get that sorted."

Arsenal on Wednesday signed Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard on loan until the end of the season and Arteta also suggested the Norwegian may need more time to build his fitness.

"We believe he's got some special qualities that we need that we have been missing. Now we have to give him a little bit of time," Arteta said.

"He hasn't played that many minutes in Madrid, but he's been training hard. He looks so excited, as we are, to have another big talent in our club.

"He's a specialist to play in the pockets. To be in the number eight or 10 positions. He can play off the sides... He has the capacity to create chances and score goals."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pierre-emerick aubameyang
app
Close
e-paper
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Aubameyang pulled out of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
football

Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST
With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill's heels, the Goan club will look to continue their winning streak and break free of the chasing pack by extending the lead to seven points with a win against TRAU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The All India Football Federation's developmental side struck the equaliser in the injury time against Aizawl FC on Sunday to collect their first points in four matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 2019 Women's World Cup to ensure player safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute, and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
football

Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Barca dominated the match and hit the woodwork three times but second division Rayo took a surprise lead in the 63rd minute when Barca keeper Neto failed to deal with a low cross and midfielder Fran Garcia pounced to bundle the ball over the line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
football

Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
football

Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
“In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM,” Ibrahimović wrote on Twitter. “We are all the same race — we are all equal !! We are all PLAYERS some better then others.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The champions are winless in their last five league matches which has resulted in a slide from the top of the standings to fifth in the league while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa players celebrate a goal against Hyderabad FC during their Indian Super League match(PTI)
FC Goa players celebrate a goal against Hyderabad FC during their Indian Super League match(PTI)
football

India to bid for 2021 Asian Champions League

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
This is the first time an Indian club will be at the high table of Asian football which has expanded from 32 to 40 teams and will be held in two zones, east and west.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020. Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard during the warm-up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020. Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard during the warm-up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal signs midfielder Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Following the departure of Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce last week, the 22-year-old Odegaard will provide competition in the attacking-midfield department at Arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP