Arsenal vs Liverpool, Everton vs Man United live streaming: When and where to watch EPL matches live on TV and online

Jurgen Klopp's misfiring Liverpool will travel to London to face Arsenal on matchday 10 of the English Premier League (EPL). Liverpool manager Klopp will hope Mohamed Salah rediscovers his form as the visitors are eyeing a morale-boosting win at the Emirates on Sunday. Salah has failed to fire for the Reds in the 2022-2023 season.

The Egyptian had shared the Premier League golden boot with Spurs' Son Heung-min last season. Hosts Arsenal are only two points behind table-toppers Manchester City in the current Premier League standings. Holders Manchester City registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday in the English top flight.

While Arsenal are set to host Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Manchester United will lock horns with Everton on matchday 10 of the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils are heading to Goodison Park after defeating minnows Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League.

When will Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Manchester United matches be played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool game is scheduled for a kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday. Later, Manchester United will lock horns with Everton at 11:30 PM IST in the English top flight.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool and Man United vs Everton EPL 2022-23 matches be played?

The Gunners will meet Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium while Everton are set to host the Red Devils at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Liverpool, Manchester United vs Everton matches in India?

The Manchester United vs Everton and Arsenal vs Liverpool matches will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Manchester United vs Everton matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton and Arsenal vs Liverpool matches on Hotstar.

