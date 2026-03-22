Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Carabao Cup Final: Arteta eyes quadruple, faces mentor Guardiola

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Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Mikel Arteta's side are aiming to remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of the League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. On the other hand, City have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid for the third consecutive year and are also nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Arsenal are the favourites to clinch the League Cup title. It will be Arteta's second trophy as Arsenal manager. He became Arsenal manager in 2019. "It's going to be one of the defining moments because at the end of the day it is about whether you win the trophy or not," he said. "That is the most important thing once you get to the final. But in order to be there you have to do a lot of things. There are a lot of things the team has done so far, but we need to prove that point, that's clear, and it has to be done on the pitch," he added. Speaking ahead of the match, City manager Pep Guardiola said, "We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it's an honour and a big challenge. They (Arsenal) are an exceptional team, it's a big challenge for us to see our level." "I learned that when there are many competitions and many games in a short time of recovery -- Champions League, FA Cups, Carabao (League) Cups, Premier League -- you have to have the ability to forget and move forward in the good and the bad moments," he added. ...Read More

Arsenal are the favourites to clinch the League Cup title. It will be Arteta's second trophy as Arsenal manager. He became Arsenal manager in 2019. "It's going to be one of the defining moments because at the end of the day it is about whether you win the trophy or not," he said. "That is the most important thing once you get to the final. But in order to be there you have to do a lot of things. There are a lot of things the team has done so far, but we need to prove that point, that's clear, and it has to be done on the pitch," he added. Speaking ahead of the match, City manager Pep Guardiola said, "We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it's an honour and a big challenge. They (Arsenal) are an exceptional team, it's a big challenge for us to see our level." "I learned that when there are many competitions and many games in a short time of recovery -- Champions League, FA Cups, Carabao (League) Cups, Premier League -- you have to have the ability to forget and move forward in the good and the bad moments," he added.