IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal's David Luiz out of Liverpool game due to knee issue
Arsenal's David Luiz.(AP)
Arsenal's David Luiz.(AP)
football

Arsenal's David Luiz out of Liverpool game due to knee issue

The Brazilian, who has played 19 league games this season, felt discomfort in his right knee, Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Saturday's Premier League game at home to Liverpool because of a knee problem, the north London club said.

The Brazilian, who has played 19 league games this season, felt discomfort in his right knee, Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.

Winger Bukayo Saka (hamstring), playmaker Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and midfielder Granit Xhaka (illness) will undergo a late fitness test.

Winger Willian is available for selection after recovering from a calf injury.

Arsenal are ninth on the table with 42 points after 29 games, four points behind Liverpool, who are seventh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david luiz
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP