'At PSG, Lionel Messi didn't have a good time...': Jordi Alba opens up on FIFA World Cup winner's Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi's footballing career in Europe came to an inconspicuous end, as he had a falling out with the higher-ups at Paris Saint-Germain and had no recourse except to leave the French club. After two disappointing seasons alongside Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, Messi sought a move away from the club, which saw hisnsensational signing with Inter Miami in the MLS pushed through.

Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) and defender Jordi Alba (18) look on after the match against Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Following this, it has been a very positive start to life in America for the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner. Reuniting with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as former coach and countryman Tata Martino, Messi has sprinted away to 5 goals in his first 3 matches, as well as a couple of assists. His influence has been immediate in Miami, as a team winless in their previous ten matches has won each of their first three with Messi on board.

While it certainly isn't a league that matches up to the quality Europe possesses, Messi's change in demeanor and refound quality indicates a positive mental shift, according to Alba. The left-back and Messi had an excellent connection throughout their shared time in Barcelona, and Alba came off the bench to make his Miami debut in their 3-1 win over Orlando City in Wednesday's Leagues Cup knockout match.

Reflecting on this positive shift, Alba spoke about how PSG was a struggle for the Argentine, especially as he clashed with an unappreciative fanbase and unsympathetic front office. "He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing," said the Spanish fullback. "At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy."

Messi remains one of the finest players in the world, and although that wasn't reflected in his performances at a PSG team that failed to mesh, his quality was still on show as he earned the Golden Ball at the Qatar World Cup. It was clear to fans during the winter tournament in 2022 that Messi still had magic in his boots, as he led Argentina with memorable performances and all-important goal contributions throughout a historic tournament.

Alba also said that while some may view Messi's move to North America as the final chapter of his career, in a less taxing and competitive environment than Europe, it didn't mean he was going to take it easy. According to the left-back, his teammate would still have the desire to compete and win, same as through his prime.

"Leo is a demanding person. He has won a World Cup. But he is going to continue [playing] the same. He is going to fight for this challenge, try to win everything and that's why we're here to help him," said Alba.

Busquets had also enjoyed a successful start to his Miami career alongside the surging Messi, and Alba would look to get off to a similarly hot start once he earns a spot in the starting lineup. With 9 goals in 3 matches since Messi's arrival, Miami's attack is in good shape, and they will look to fight for silverware as they take on FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup quarter final on Sunday.

