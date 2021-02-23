ATK Mohun Bagan avoid shock defeat against 10-man Hyderabad
Trailing twice in a high-pressure clash, leaders ATK Mohun Bagan fought their way back and played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against 10-man Hyderabad in the Indian Super League here on Monday.
Aridane Santana (8') put Hyderabad up ahead before Manvir Singh (57') restored parity for ATKMB. The Nizams once again took the lead through substitute Roland Aalberg (75') before Pritam Kotal (90 2') found the net late to help Bagan snatch a crucial point.
The result effectively means that Bagan will have to wait for either Mumbai City FC to drop points in their next game or deny the Islanders a win in their last game to secure the League Winners Shield. A win here would have handed Bagan the title.
Hyderabad made a disastrous start to the game as Chinglensana Singh was sent off as early as the fifth minute.
Intercepting a clearance from Odei Onaindia, David Williams raced towards goal with only the keeper to beat before being brought down by Chinglensana outside the box. The center-back was immediately handed his marching orders.
But it was Hyderabad who broke the deadlock. Santana pounced on a loose back pass from Kotal and fired a first-time shot. Subhasish Bose failed to clear the ball over the line and the ball snuck into goal after hitting the far post.
With a numerical advantage, the Mariners eventually grew into the game but HFC's defence stood tall. Keeper Laxmikant Kattimani hardly broke a sweat as Bagan failed to register a single shot on target in the opening half.
Bagan have been the kings of the second half -- scoring the most goals during this session -- and they proved that again.
Williams won the ball and found Manvir, who unleashed a powerful strike which Kattimani had no answer to.
But HFC took the lead again. Santana, the goalscorer, turned creator as he flicked the ball from a throw-in towards Alberg, who slotted his effort into the bottom corner.
As ATKMB pushed on for an equaliser, Kotal who was guilty of conceding the opener, managed to redeem himself. Jayesh Rane's cross was saved by Kattimani, but the ball hit the Bagan captain and went in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan avoid shock defeat against 10-man Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trial date set for Metzelder on child pornography charges
- Düsseldorf District Court said Monday it was proceeding with a case brought by the public prosecutor against the 40-year-old Metzelder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre-backs key to Manchester City’s record run
- City have conceded 15 goals in the league this season. That figure itself has been skewed by the five they shipped against Leicester.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's unbeaten record will be broken one day, says Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal's Arteta targets Europa League glory as top-four hopes fade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga
- Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL
- Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player dies in road accident in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox