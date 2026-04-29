Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to watch Champions League semi-final online and on TV

The Champions League semi-final is here, with Atletico Madrid hosting Arsenal in the first leg, setting up what promises to be a tense and tactical battle. We witnessed a high-scoring nine-goal thriller on Wednesday, but the tone is expected to be completely different when the Gunners travel to the Wanda Metropolitano. Both sides are likely to lean heavily on their defensive structure, knowing how much is at stake at this stage of the competition. Unlike the open contest earlier in the week, this one could be shaped by patience, discipline, and moments of individual brilliance rather than end-to-end attacking chaos. Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Check details. (Action Images via Reuters)

Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez are expected to be key figures in Atletico Madrid’s attack, carrying the responsibility of unlocking Arsenal’s defence. With Diego Simeone’s side likely to stay compact and disciplined, Arsenal may have to lean heavily on set-pieces as a way to break the deadlock. In a tight, tactical contest, moments from dead balls could prove crucial against Atletico’s organised backline, where chances are expected to be limited and hard-earned.

Atletico Madrid could be forced into changes ahead of the clash, with Simeone possibly missing key striker Ademola Lookman after he sat out the last two games due to a muscle issue and remains doubtful for Wednesday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns. Kai Havertz has been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury during their Premier League win over Newcastle, where he was forced off in the first half. To make matters worse, Jurrien Timber is also set to miss the trip, leaving Arsenal with further gaps in their defensive options for the semi-final.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Champions League semi-final When will the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final take place? The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final will take place on Thursday (April 30), and will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final take place? The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano.

How to watch live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final? The live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal, Champions League semi-final will be available on Sony Sports Network on television in India.