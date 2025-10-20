PARIS — Samson Baidoo scored the winner to give Lens a 2-1 victory over Paris FC on Sunday as the northern side climbed to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Baidoo's header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league

After an entertaining first half, the center back secured all three points near the hour mark with a header from Adrien Thomasson's cross.

“We showed great effort as a team, we attacked and defended together,” Baidoo said after Lens extended its unbeaten run to four matches.

Lens registered its fifth win in eight league games and moved level on points with third-placed Strasbourg, which is just two points behind leader Marseille, which visits Lens next weekend.

Thomasson was excellent, providing both assists, first setting up Odsonne Edouard for Lens' opener after his teammate Florian Thauvin missed a penalty, before creating Baidoo’s decisive goal. Pierre Lees-Melou had earlier leveled the score for Paris FC.

Marseille leapfrogged Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the standings on Saturday after thrashing Le Havre 6-2. Marseille sits one point above PSG, which was held to a home draw with Strasbourg on Friday.

Lille won 2-0 at Nantes to remain just four points behind Marseille and in the fight for European places.

Coach Bruno Genesio's players were in control and had 24 shots.

Hakon Haraldsson opened the scoring from Olivier Giroud's assist and Hamza Igamane completed the win in the 89th minute. Nantes forward Matthis Abline hit the woodwork twice before the interval.

Rennes was held 2-2 by Auxerre after an early blunder.

The hosts conceded first when Quentin Merlin's fluffed pass at a set piece was intercepted by Lassine Sinayoko. Outside his box, goalkeeper Brice Samba reacted quickly to deny the initial attempt but Danny Namaso scored with an empty net on the rebound.

Breel Embolo equalized in the 18th minute, and Seko Fofana put Rennes ahead after halftime. Sinayoko then struck from the penalty spot to earn Auxerre a share of the points.

Toulouse routed last-placed Metz 4-0 for its fourth win this season with goals from Frank Magri, Aron Donnum, Yann Gboho and Charlie Cresswell.

Brittany rivals Lorient and Brest drew 3-3

