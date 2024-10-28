Ballon d’Or 2024 results already revealed? Vinicius Jr, rest of Real Madrid contingent to skip ceremony: Report

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will mark the beginning of a new era. This year neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated, ending a decade of dominance between the two legends. The pair have collectively won the award 13 times in 16 years. Messi bagged his eighth in 2023 after leading Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will reportedly skip the Ballon d'Or ceremony.(AFP)

This new era marks the beginning of a new generation of players and the headliners are Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Manchester City's Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Rodri was instrumental in Spain's Euro 2024 title win, and was a vital cog in Manchester City's success last season alongwith Haaland. Meanwhile, Vinicius and Bellingham won the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Ahead of the ceremony, multiple reports have predicted that Rodri will scoop the men's award, ahead of Vinicius and Haaland. Now it looks like Real Madrid have decided to not send their contingent for the ceremony.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano took to social media to reveal the breaking news. Taking to Instagram, e wrote, "BREAKING: Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as he knows he’ll NOT win Ballon d’Or!"

"No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony…

"No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham in Paris today as decided by the club."

If it is indeed true, it could come as a shock for Real Madrid fans. After Vinicius scored a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund recently, Ancelotti even said, "Vinicius is going to win (the Ballon d'Or). And not because of the three goals but because of his character. He's extraordinary."

Also among the list of nominees are Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal. Carvajal lifted the treble of La Liga, Champions League and European C'ships.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to retain the title, after she clinched her first last season.