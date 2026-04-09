Barcelona and Red-card Curse: Cubarsi cracks amid leadership void, pushes them to brink of UCL exit; Yamal fights alone

FC Barcelona and red cards in UEFA Champions League knockouts are turning into a recurring nightmare, one that has hurt them repeatedly in recent seasons, and it struck again against Atletico Madrid. This time, 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi found himself at the centre of the storm with a costly lapse that swung momentum firmly in the opposition’s favour. Pau Cubarsi got the red card against Atletico Madrid, which changed the game completely. (Reuters)

With around five minutes left before half-time, Cubarsi brought down Giuliano Simeone. While there was little to suggest intent, his positioning left the referee with a straightforward decision, and the red card followed. From that moment, the game tilted. Atletico were handed a free-kick just outside the box, and Julian Alvarez stepped up to deliver, curling in a stunning top-corner strike reminiscent of his idol and Barcelona great Lionel Messi, leaving the hosts deflated.

Barcelona did show some intent after the break, but the one-man disadvantage was hard to ignore in the way they built their attacks. For much of the second half, it felt like Lamine Yamal was carrying the fight on his own, trying to find a way through a compact Atletico Madrid setup. The teenager was lively again, taking on defenders with confidence, but the final touch never came.

Others around him couldn’t quite step up. Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres failed to make the kind of impact that was needed, especially with Raphinha missing. Barcelona had their moments and created a few decent chances, but they couldn’t take them, and that kept them chasing the game.

Atletico, on the other hand, stayed patient and made the extra man count. They eventually found another opening, and Alexander Sorloth took it to silence the Camp Nou with a second goal.

Barcelona clearly felt Raphinha’s absence in a game that demanded sharp finishing. Yamal kept pushing, but there wasn’t enough support to turn the tide. Cubarsí’s red card earlier only made the task tougher, and now Barcelona head to the Wanda Metropolitano trailing 0-2 on aggregate.

It wasn’t the first time in recent years that FC Barcelona have been undone by a red card in a crucial UEFA Champions League knockout tie. The memory of Ronald Araujo’s dismissal still lingers, he was sent off in the 29th minute of the 2024 quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain for bringing down Bradley Barcola. At that stage, Barcelona were leading 1-0 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate, but the red card changed everything. Reduced to 10 men, they lost control and eventually went down 4-1, crashing out 6-4 on aggregate after conceding four times.

Then manager Xavi was forced into a rethink, shuffling his setup to cope with the setback. One of the big calls saw Lamine Yamal withdrawn, and from that point, the game slipped away quickly.

After that game, Ilkay Gundogan, who arrived at Barcelona that season following a stellar spell with Manchester City, didn’t hide his frustration over Araujo’s decision while challenging Barcola. He viewed it as a costly lapse that turned the game on its head.

Gundogan was direct in his assessment, calling it a moment of poor judgment that ended up hurting the team badly. He suggested Araújo might have been better off pulling out of the challenge altogether, even if it meant conceding a chance, as going down to ten men proved far more damaging over the course of the match.

"If it's a foul, it's a red card. I haven't seen the replay, and surely you know better. It's difficult to say, but in these crucial moments, you must be sure you can win back the ball. If you don't get the ball, and I don't know if he touched it or not, you should let it go," Gundogan commented, and he didn't stop there.

"I prefer to concede the goal or leave the forward with a one-on-one. He played the long ball, and I don't know if he reached the ball. I could have left the chance to our goalkeeper to save us or even concede a goal. Being down to ten men due to the red card so early in the game kills you," the midfielder concluded.

Even outside the knockouts, similar lapses have hurt them. In the league phase last season, Eric García saw red against AS Monaco, while Cubarsí was also sent off against SL Benfica. On both occasions, Barcelona paid the price for those moments, as games that were within reach slipped out of their hands.

Barcelona lack a leader It increasingly feels like Barcelona are missing a true leader at the back. There was a time when Carles Puyol would steady the ship in moments like these, and Gerard Pique carried that responsibility for years after. Now, though, there’s a visible gap, no commanding voice to bring calm, no figure to guide the younger players when the pressure spikes.

Barcelona may still play some of the most attractive football, but that alone hasn’t been enough. A lack of leadership, coupled with lapses in judgement at key moments, has hurt them time and again. These are the margins that decide knockout ties, and Barcelona keep falling on the wrong side of them. Once again, they find themselves staring at the possibility of another early exit from the UEFA Champions League.