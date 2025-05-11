Menu Explore
El Clasico: Barcelona edge closer to La Liga title with thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Reuters |
May 11, 2025 10:16 PM IST

The victory extends Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid

Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a crucial 4-3 home victory against rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Clasico on Sunday, edging them closer to the LaLiga title.

Barcelona's players celebrate victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF (AFP)
Barcelona's players celebrate victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF (AFP)

The victory extends Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to seven points over second-placed Real Madrid and with three matches remaining, one more victory will clinch a 28th Spanish league title for the Catalans.

Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with a brace from Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage. However, Barcelona responded swiftly with Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all finding the net within 15 minutes to overturn the deficit.

Raphinha extended Barcelona's lead just before halftime following a costly error by Lucas Vazquez and despite Mbappe completing his hat-trick in the 70th minute, last year's champions could not recover, leaving them on the brink of a season without silverware.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
