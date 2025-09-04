Barren draw exposes India’s lack of attacking quality

Kolkata: After media releases that hid more than they revealed, Khalid Jamil had explained that the absence of Sunil Chhetri in the CAFA Nations Cup was an opportunity to check out other forwards. A return of one goal from a central defender in three group league matches showed India’s new head coach that he had not found what he was looking for. Ashique Kuruniyan in a duel for possession with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Rahimi in a CAFA Nations Cup group league match in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Thursday. (AIFF)

The 0-0 draw against Afghanistan was the third successive match India have failed to win against a team they have a 13-2 win-loss record. India finished on four points from three matches but in that stalemate lay Jamil’s biggest challenge: that of finding goals. For in their own penalty box, through the victory against Tajikistan, the defeat to Iran and this draw, India did more right than wrong. This, despite playing three matches in six days.

On comeback, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was superb and the defence solid even after Sandesh Jhingan was injured out of the tournament. Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke have not played much together but it didn’t look that way against Afghanistan. Out of possession, India were compact and, barring one corner-kick against Afghanistan, competent in defending set-plays. All very Jamil.

Away from goal, it was a different story in Hisor. Pretty passing patterns are not Jamil’s thing, never was, but India couldn’t go direct effectively nor hit on the break. Not for the first time did Afghanistan, 28 places below India in the FIFA rankings at 161, end with more possession, more shots and more shots on target. Ashley Westwood was in charge when that happened in 2024. With seven players from that squad, Vincenzo Annese, also an I-League winner, continued the trend of an Afghanistan’s head coach having India’s number.

But for Sandhu’s reflex save that was directed into the framework, Yama Shrezad’s 70th minute shot following a corner-kick would have been a foreboding plot twist. The big goalie also had to get to the floor at Hisor Central Stadium to parry Ali Reza Panahi’s shot from range in the first half.

By giving Mahesh Naorem and Jithin MS a start, Jamil showed that there is more to his coaching than a risk-averse approach. India pressed more –Ashique Kuruniyan won a ball doing that in the 33rd minute but was booked for failing to avoid a collision with Faisal Hamidi in Afghanistan’s goal – even as focus remained on going long, be it from Sandhu or Bheke seeking out Jithin in the 10th minute. They also circulated the ball better trying to draw out Afghanistan on a hot evening.

But encapsulating the lack of quality in the front third was Irfan Yadwad, given a start in all three matches, not being able to keep a shot on target in a one-on-one situation. The hard-working frontman was spared the embarrassment because the referee had blown for an infringement. There was more: Vikram Partap Singh’s inability to decide when to release the ball after a strong run in the 50th minute and his wayward delivery in the 77th. In the 84th minute, Singh’s poor control led to a counter-attack becoming a turnover in possession.

And like when he missed a golden opportunity against Hong Kong, Ashique Kuruniyan once tried to shift the ball to his left foot and was dispossessed. India ended the first half with Jithin’s long-ranger following Bheke’s long throw. A little earlier Ali, Naorem and Jithin had combined to find Kuruniyan whose shot from range was blocked. It wasn’t a bad end to the first half but India failed to build on it.