File Photo of Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich.(Twitter)
Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

The German club said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry “is doing well and is isolating at home.”
AP | , Munich
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said earlier that Gnabry sat out training after complaining of a sore throat.

Gnabry previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October, when he missed Bayern’s Champions League opening game against Atlético Madrid and a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. But it was later determined that the PCR test was a false positive after negative results in the following days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
