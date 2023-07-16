Bayern Munich president passes huge verdict on Harry Kane's potential transfer

England captain and striker Harry Kane’s time at his boyhood club, Tottenham Hotspur, seems to be coming to an end. With one year remaining on his deal and Spurs not competing for European football, the club might see this as a good time to cash in on one of world football’s best players. With German giants Bayern Munich sniffing, a deal seems to be on the cards for Kane to move to one of Europe’s most successful clubs. Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance (AFP)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made clear that if Kane is to be sold, he wishes for it to be to a club outside England. While Manchester United were interested in the star striker, who scored 30 goals in last year’s Premier League season and now sits in second place in the EPL’s all-time leading scorers, they seemed to have pulled out of the race due to Levy’s adamant refusal to sell to a EPL rival.

However, for Bayern Munich, the question of signing Kane isn’t a question at all, as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski’s production at the front of the attack after a subpar season last year. That is certainly the opinion of their chairman Uli Hoeness, who spoke to German broadcaster Sport1 about the Bavarians signing England’s all-time leading scorer.

'Tottenham will have to buckle'

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if it stays, then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” said Bayern Munich’s honorary president, clearly certain about completing the signing this summer.

Hoeness also indicated that Kane wouldn’t wish to waste his prime years without European football, something Spurs cannot offer, having finished eighth in the league despite Kane’s goal.

“He wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.” Bayern have won the Champions League 6 times in their history, most recently in 2020. They stand behind only Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Kane and Spurs reached the CL final in 2019, but it has been a disappointing time in North London since. While Kane’s ability and production has grown consistently, with the striker becoming one of the most complete players in the game, Spurs have looked like a shadow of the team that was competing for PL titles in the mid-2010s.

Hoeness spoke of a good relationship with Kane and his representatives, and how that makes him feel certain that Bayern will be able to work out a deal with the English striker. “What we all like: his advisers are also very pleasant in this case. Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s OK.”

However, Hoeness was also wary of Levy’s reputation as a difficult man to negotiate with: he has in the past held off massive interest for Kane from both Manchester clubs, as well as Real Madrid, hanging on to his superstar. “Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number. Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot,” said Hoeness of his counterpart.

Some newspapers report that Levy will ask for over 120 million euros for Kane, despite the striker potentially leaving for nothing next summer. It will be interesting to see how far Bayern are willing to go to get their man: they are notoriously shrewd buyers in the transfer market. Their record transfer was Lucas Hernandez, who has been sold on to PSG this summer and allowed the Bavarian team to recoup much of their initial investment.

Kane’s final decision might be the main storyline of the Premier League this summer, as one of its finest-ever players might depart while within touching distance of Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record. After a quiet spell in Europe, however, such a move could boost Bayern right back into contention with a devastating attack to match their quality in midfield and defence.

