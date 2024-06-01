Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final Live Updates: BVB face RMA in Reus-Kroos farewell Champions League final

Live

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final Live Updates: BVB take on RMA in the Champions League final, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final Live Updates: It is expected to be goals galore as Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Madrid will be aiming to bag their record-extending 15th Champions League title, but will be up against an inspired Dortmund side. The La Liga side will also be eyeing their sixth UCL title in their last 11 seasons. They also lost only twice in 54 matches across all competitions this season, and clinched the La Liga title by 10 points, and also sealed a 4-1 win vs Barcelona to claim the Spanish Super Cup. It will also be midfielder Toni Kroos' final match at club level and he is set to retire after Euro 2024....Read More

Meanwhile, Dortmund have been inconsistent this season and ended their Bundesliga campaign at fifth position, and were 27 points behind winners Bayer Leverkusen. This will also be their second UCL final since 2013, where they lost to Bayern Munich. Despite their poor domestic form, they have been dominant at the continental stage this season, beating Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final, and then defeatng PSG in the semi-final. This will also be Marco Reus' farewell match and he is expected to start on the bench.