Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar in focus as Selecao face tricky test
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Neymar returns to the spotlight as Brazil chase Group C progress in Miami, while Scotland look to pull of a statement result against the five-time world champions.
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Brazil vs Scotland arrives as a proper Group C pressure game, not just another heavyweight fixture. Brazil have four points from two matches after drawing with Morocco and beating Haiti, but Carlo Ancelotti's side still need to finish the job to avoid any last-matchday complication. Scotland, meanwhile, are still alive after their opening win over Haiti, though the defeat to Morocco has left them needing something big against the five-time World Champions. The stakes are simple: Brazil can move towards the knockouts with authority, while Scotland has the chance to turn a difficult group into one of their great World Cup nights. With Neymar available but not certain to start, and Brazil already dealing with Raphinha's injury absence, Miami could yet witness a far tighter contest than the names suggest....Read More
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Raphinha ruled out of Scotland clash
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Brazil will be without Raphinha for their Group C decider against Scotland after the Barcelona winger suffered a right hamstring injury during the win over Haiti. The 29-year-old remains with the squad and has not been ruled out of the tournament, but his immediate focus is treatment and recovery. His absence could open the door for Neymar's return to carry even greater attacking weight.
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Neymar watch begins in Miami
Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Neymar is finally back in the frame for Brazil, and that alone changes the mood around this Group C finale. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the forward is avaiable after missing the first two matches with a calf injury, though his role against Scotland remains the big question. With Raphinha ruled out, Brazil may yet turn to their most familiar spark.