Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar in focus as Selecao face tricky test

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Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Neymar is expect to play his first match in World Cup 2026 today.

Brazil vs Scotland LIVE Score: Brazil vs Scotland arrives as a proper Group C pressure game, not just another heavyweight fixture. Brazil have four points from two matches after drawing with Morocco and beating Haiti, but Carlo Ancelotti's side still need to finish the job to avoid any last-matchday complication. Scotland, meanwhile, are still alive after their opening win over Haiti, though the defeat to Morocco has left them needing something big against the five-time World Champions. The stakes are simple: Brazil can move towards the knockouts with authority, while Scotland has the chance to turn a difficult group into one of their great World Cup nights. With Neymar available but not certain to start, and Brazil already dealing with Raphinha's injury absence, Miami could yet witness a far tighter contest than the names suggest.

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