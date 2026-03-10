Brazil refuses to give up on Neymar as Carlo Ancelotti gives Santos icon chance before crucial World Cup decisions

Neymar’s dream of the 2026 World Cup is not dead yet. For all the noise around Brazil’s evolving attack and the rising names pushing through, the Santos star still has a way back into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. He has been included in Brazil’s preliminary squad for the March friendlies, which keeps him in contention at a time when every appearance, every training session and every fitness update is being judged through a World Cup lens.

That inclusion, however, is no guarantee of a final place. As reported by UOL, Neymar remains under close assessment and is set to miss Santos’ upcoming Brasileirao game against Mirassol because of load management, even with Ancelotti and Brazil director Rodrigo Caetano expected to watch the match. That leaves him with little time to make a convincing final statement before Brazil move close to locking in their squad for the upcoming marquee tournament.

For Neymar, that is the story of this phase of his career. The talent has never been in question, and neither has his stature in Brazilian football. He is still Brazil’s all-time leading men’s scorer and one of the defining faces of the national team in the modern era. But the last few seasons have been shaped as much by recovery, caution and interrupted momentum as by brilliance. This latest call-up does not erase those doubts. It simply means Brazil are not yet ready to close the door on him.

That uncertainty has become even more significant because Brazil’s attack has been forced into adjustment. Rodrygo’s reported season-ending knee injury has removed one of the side’s most important attacking options, while younger forwards continue to press their case. Endrick is also in the preliminary group and has impressed since his January move to Lyon, further sharpening the competition around Neymar. Brazil are not picking on legacy alone, and that makes the next few days crucial for the former Barcelona and PSG forward.

There is still a powerful emotional pull to Neymar’s case. Few Brazilian players of his generation have carried more expectation, or offered more theatre, than he has. But international football can be ruthless with sentiment. Brazil may still hope Neymar has one last major tournament in him. He now has very little time to prove they are right.