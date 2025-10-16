Breach of trust, 10 clubs tell AIFF

Kolkata: Ten clubs have written to All India Football Federation (AIFF) saying they are concerned at the deadline to appoint commercial partners for the top league being missed. Stating that this amounts to a breach of trust, the clubs have also told AIFF to not take their cooperation for granted. All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey. (AFP)

After pointing out that AIFF and its commercial partners had told the Supreme Court that the selection process would be completed by October 15, the clubs have asked the federation to clarify when the tender documents would be released and the commercial partner selected.

AIFF had called an executive committee meeting on Tuesday to get the bid document approved but that didn’t happen, an official said on Thursday. Members said the net worth of the bidder should be ₹500 crore and not ₹100 crore as was stated in the draft document, the official said. The official, an executive committee member, could not say when this would be sorted.

The official said, as per the draft document, the top league has been valued at around ₹800 crore with AIFF seeking approximately ₹40 crore per season from the commercial partner. Not authorised to talk with the media, the official did not want to be named.

Issued on Thursday, one day after the deadline, the clubs’ letter says they have committed to take part in the Super Cup “in good faith”. The Super Cup, India’s cup competition, is scheduled to start in Goa on October 25.

The decision to participate in the Super Cup has had “significant logistical and contractual implications – from assembling squads, securing venues…to re-engaging staff and vendors.” The decision was taken “trusting the AIFF would act in accordance with its submission to the Supreme Court,” the letter says.

“However, as of today, there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands. It is very evident that we are yet to even begin the process, let alone complete it. The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders.”

Barring Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, every club who played in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) is represented in the letter. HT has seen the letter.

The clubs have said they are willing to cooperate “but this goodwill cannot continue to be taken for granted.” The uncertainty over the league, the letter says, has “made financial planning, sponsorship discussions, and player commitments nearly impossible to sustain. Moreover, the current situation represents a breach of trust — one that risks undoing the collective progress made in professionalising Indian football over the past decade.”

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and deputy secretary-general Satyanarayan Muthyalu are in Riyadh for meetings and the awards night of the Asian Football Confederation. They could not be reached for comment.

Dempo for Real Kashmir

Dempo Sports Club will return to India’s cup competition for the first time since the Super Cup replaced Federation Cup in 2018. Dempo will replace Real Kashmir who have pulled out, the AIFF said on X on Thursday. Five-time I-League champions when it was India’s top tier league, Dempo will take part without any foreign player in a tournament that allows six on the pitch, a club official said.