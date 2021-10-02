Home / Sports / Football / Burnley, Norwich still winless after 0-0 draw in EPL
Burnley, Norwich still winless after 0-0 draw in EPL

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action with Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis(Action Images via Reuters)
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 10:29 PM IST
AP | , Burnley

Burnley and Norwich saw their winless starts to the Premier League continue as they fought out a 0-0 draw on Saturday which at least provided a first point of the season for the Canaries.

The first 0-0 draw between these clubs — after 44 meetings in all competitions — neatly summed up how their seasons are going to date.

Sean Dyche celebrated 400 games in charge of Burnley and there was a first clean sheet of the campaign for the team but those were among the few positive statistics on an afternoon when they extended a club-record winless home run to 14 matches.

Norwich ended its miserable run of 16 straight losses in the top flight, stretching back to two seasons ago when it was last in the Premier League, but there was little on show at Turf Moor to hint a radical change of fortunes is imminent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
