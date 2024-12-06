Callum McGregor wary of how quickly football can change despite Celtic’s lead

Celtic captain Callum McGregor issued a warning from recent history over the dangers of getting carried away by their healthy lead in the title race. The William Hill Premiership leaders moved seven points clear of Aberdeen with a game in hand of their nearest rivals following a 1-0 win at Pittodrie on Wednesday night. Rangers are a further four points adrift but a 6-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox, on top of their 4-1 victory in Nice last week, suggests Philippe Clement’s side are starting to hit some form. McGregor is refusing to take notice of the table, pointing to last season as evidence of how quickly things can change. Brendan Rodgers’ side were seven points ahead of Rangers after seven matches but the Light Blues went top in February after Celtic drew at home to Kilmarnock. The Hoops were five points behind and a goal down at Motherwell at one stage but ended up winning the title by eight points. When asked about the league table, the midfielder said: “I think we were seven or eight points clear last year and then ended up seven behind. That shows you how quickly football can change and you have to learn from that experience as well. “We understand it’s a good start, of course it is, but the reason why it’s been a good start is because of the way we’re approaching the game, the way that we’re training, the relentless nature of the coaches and the players. “Everybody, every day, is giving their absolute all and I think the squad, you can see that when boys come into the team, there’s a hunger to do well and everything’s in a good place. “The only bit that we can control is that and then when we go to the pitch on a Saturday or a Wednesday, whatever day we’re playing, then we try to get the maximum out of that match that we possibly can. “We’ve ended up in a good position, but we’re not even halfway through yet, so we know there’s so much football to be played.” Celtic have now gone 29 domestic matches unbeaten but McGregor knows that record is down to keeping their standards high and making sure any sign of complacency is stamped down on. He said: “I’ll be backed up by a lot of senior players, a lot of good senior pros – our building’s full of them. The staff are unbelievable, they work tirelessly. “The work they put in every single day, the players respect that and the coaches respect the players. “It’s a brilliant place to work and if anybody’s having any days like that, then it’s very quickly nailed. We move on and we try to work in the right way.” Reo Hatate’s expertly-taken goal was enough to give Celtic victory in conditions that were among the worst McGregor had played in – wind speeds approached 50 miles per hour at a wet Pittodrie. “To be fair, the defenders read it really well and covered each other and always expected the worst,” he said. “Overall, I think it was a really impressive win in terms of the conditions and the way we played and the way we controlled the game. “Probably with the weather and the wind, that last wee bit was just missing in the first half. “It’s difficult but the players handled it really well. I thought we showed a really good level technically and tactically in the game.”

