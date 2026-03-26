Can Italy break World Cup curse and shake off play-off demons to return in 2026?

In February this year, Italy scripted a record show at the Winter Olympics. In the same month, the nation broke new ground in one of the unlikeliest arenas, cricket, securing their maiden win in an ICC tournament at the T20 World Cup in Mumbai, in what was their debut appearance in a global event.

Soon after, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli became the second-youngest driver to win a Formula One race following his triumph at the Chinese Grand Prix. In March, Italy’s rugby team stunned England for a historic first-ever Six Nations victory, while Jannik Sinner has continued to spearhead the nation’s rise in tennis, building momentum towards another strong run at the Miami Open. Success has also followed in less-heralded disciplines such as baseball and volleyball.

Italy, as a sporting nation, has flourished over the past six months, expanding its footprint across disciplines.

Yet, in football, the ‘beautiful game’ it once helped define, the story has been starkly different.

From Berlin glory to prolonged decline When Fabio Cannavaro lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Olympiastadion in July 2006, it was seen as the beginning of a new era for Italian football.

It was their first final in 12 years and a first title in over two decades, achieved just four years after a painful round-of-16 exit to South Korea. The triumph came against a star-studded France side featuring Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry, sealed on penalties in Berlin. With a fourth World Cup title, Italy stood second only to Brazil in the all-time list.

Two decades on, Italy have little to show but misfortune.

An entire generation has grown up without seeing the Azzurri at a World Cup. Their last appearance came in 2014, ending in a group-stage elimination against Uruguay, a match remembered as much for Luis Suárez’s bite on Giorgio Chiellini as for the result.Italy won their fourth World Cup title in 2006