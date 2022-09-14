Can Messi return to Barcelona? PSG plan contract extension for ex-Barca captain: Reports

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is keen on extending Lionel Messi's stay in the French capital as Les Parisiens are reportedly interested in giving the former FC Barcelona captain a lucrative contract extension. One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Messi made a stunning move from Barcelona to PSG last year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Barcelona at the age of 13.

With 672 goals, Argentine stalwart Messi is the all-time top scorer for the Catalan giants. After playing for the La Liga giants for 778 games in all competitions, Messi left Camp Nou and joined PSG as a free agent in 2021. For the unversed, Messi had signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants. The former Barcelona star scored six goals and provided 14 assists in his debut season at PSG. According to L’Equipe, PSG are interested in retaining Messi by convincing the former Barcelona star to extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes.

The report added that Luis Campos has been tasked to renew Messi's contract at PSG. As per the latest developments, Messi's former club FC Barcelona is hoping to re-sign the record-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to journalist ">Ekrem Konur, Messi's former club Barcelona is also genuinely interested in acquiring the services of the Argentine goal machine. As per a report filed by Metro, Barcelona head coach Xavi hinted that Messi can return to Camp Nou following his stint with PSG.

"I would like to think that Messi’s time at the club is not over, let alone the way it happened,’ Xavi said earlier in July. "I think he deserves a second chance, or another chance, to show that he can leave the club well and that he has been the best player in history. From next year we will talk about it. But the question is whether I would like it, the answer is yes," Xavi added.

