Champions League final 2022: David James backs Liverpool to complete treble in Paris against Real Madrid

The talks around the quadruple grew louder with each passing day in May. Liverpool got the better of Chelsea in the League Cup final back in February, via penalties, and defeated Thomas Tuchel's men again in May to lift the FA Cup trophy. The Reds then came agonisingly close to grabbing the Premier League crown before Manchester City scripted a dramatic comeback against Aston Villa on Monday to end Liverpool's dream of the quadruple. But David James, former Liverpool goalkeeper, backed his former side to beat Real Madrid and script history in Paris on May 29 in the Champions League final.

"See the talk of Liverpool winning a quadruple was kind of ubiquitously used in commentaries, punditries and even when questions were asked. Despite the last day's drama, Manchester City was always in charge, when it came to the Premier League and it was their title to lose," James told during a select media conference.

"Liverpool were never in the race for a quadruple. You should think about the positives. They just want to win the game of football. They did everything they could. "If you look at their record in the past 10 matches or so, you must've noticed that (barring the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur) , they came back fighting after trailing and ended up winning. They should be taking that confidence into the Champions League final," he added.

James then pointed out the key factor that would decide the contest between the two teams, who last met in the Champions League in the 2018 final.

"What I saw with Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League. Real Madrid is a team who were behind in the last 5-6 games and have come back in each of them to win the match. That shows a level of resilience and belief. So what would be fascinating is that even at 75 minutes into the final, it won't matter the score, because both teams have demonstrated that teams can change completely on their heads. So confidence will play a big part here, but confidence here would be not to make a mistake rather having the confidence of making a comeback. I will be slightly biased towards Liverpool," he said.

When finally asked to pick his favourite, the former footballer said, "Obviously, I'm slightly biased towards Liverpool. As the cliche goes, you play the game and not the occasion. But at the end of the day a trophy is there to be won. If Liverpool can do it, it'll be incredible.

