Champions League talking points: English giants torn apart, Salah’s madness defines night; are Madrid the team to beat?

The Champions League 2025/26 season is down to just eight teams. The Round of 16 wrapped up after two riveting legs, with Premier League sides bearing the brunt of the carnage.

Real Madrid outclassed Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Chelsea. Bodo/Glimt’s fairytale run also met a brutal end. Meanwhile, giants like Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona strengthened their status as title contenders with commanding progress to the quarterfinals.

With the Round of 16 done and dusted, here’s a look at what unfolded, and what lies ahead. Pep Guardiola’s farewell looming Pep Guardiola remains one of the greatest managers in football history, with a glittering cabinet of domestic titles across Europe’s elite clubs. But his decade at Manchester City has left a complicated Champions League legacy.

Despite unprecedented domestic dominance, Guardiola managed just one European title at City and failed to reach the quarterfinals on multiple occasions, including this season, where they were humbled 5-1 on aggregate by Real Madrid.

With uncertainty surrounding his future beyond the summer, this campaign could mark a sobering reflection point, one where his Premier League brilliance contrasts sharply with European underachievement.

Four English teams out in 24 hours Before the Round of 16, Opta had projected four of six English teams to progress. Instead, the competition witnessed a brutal collapse.

Manchester City were joined by three others as four Premier League sides crashed out within 24 hours, and in emphatic fashion. Newcastle United conceded eight goals. Chelsea shipped another eight. Tottenham Hotspur let in seven, while City conceded five. They weren’t just beaten, they were overwhelmed.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool survived, with the latter sealing a dominant 4-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray.

Salah goes from zero to hero Mohamed Salah endured a bizarre night that summed up his season.

His first-half penalty miss, whether an attempted Panenka or a miscue, was an embarrassing moment. But the Egyptian forward responded emphatically.

Salah assisted twice and scored a trademark curling effort early in the second half to guide Liverpool into the quarterfinals.

“That tells you about his mental strength,” said coach Arne Slot.

End of Bodo/Glimt’s Cinderella tale Bodo/Glimt’s remarkable journey finally came to an end. The Norwegian side had stunned Atletico Madrid and AC Milan earlier in the competition, riding a wave of fearless football.

They even took a 3-0 lead in the first leg against Sporting CP in the Round of 16. But what followed was a collapse.

Sporting produced a stunning turnaround, thrashing them 5-0 in the second leg to crush their quarterfinal dreams and end one of the season’s most captivating underdog stories.

Semifinal favourites Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Arsenal appear well-placed to push deeper into the tournament.

Arsenal will be favourites but must tread carefully against Sporting after their explosive comeback. PSG, despite inconsistencies, have the firepower to challenge Liverpool. Barcelona, meanwhile, look sharper than they did a month ago and could edge past Atletico Madrid.

As for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, that remains the tie to watch. Bayern may have the more balanced squad, but Madrid’s history, and their ability to defy injuries, makes them just as dangerous. If key players return in time, the Spanish giants will once again back themselves to deliver on the biggest stage.