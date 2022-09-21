Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sack commercial director over sexual misconduct after x-rated texts get leaked

football
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Damian Willoughby has been sacked as Chelsea's commercial director due to sexual misconduct allegations.

ByHT Sports Desk

Chelsea have sacked their commercial director Damian Willoughby due to sexual harassment allegations. The scandal came into light when football finance agent Catalina Kim revealed evidence of inappropriate messages. It is being reported that he suggested that he would arrange a meeting with Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, if she agreed to be 'naughty'. Chelsea confirmed the news to The Telegraph and the club stated, "Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated Commercial Director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect."

The report added that Willoughby's lawyers had declined to comment.

"Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the Club."

"While they were sent prior to his employment at the Club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the Club’s new ownership."

Chelsea have been in poor form during the ongoing Premier League season, having won three matches, drawn one and lost two fixtures. The club also saw Thomas Tuchel get sacked as manager, with Graham Potter taking over at the helm.

    HT Sports Desk

football chelsea fc english premier league + 1 more
