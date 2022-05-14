Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final Live streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs LIV Live
football

Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final Live streaming: When and where to watch CHE vs LIV Live

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming, FA Cup final: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool. 
Chelsea, third in the league, will be out to avenge their League Cup final defeat by Liverpool earlier this season
Published on May 14, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Liverpool's next step in trying to win an extraordinary "quadruple" this season comes in the form of an FA Cup final against Chelsea, whom they had defeated earlier this season to win the English League Cup. Liverpool, who trail leaders City by three points in the league with two games remaining, are chasing a quadruple of trophies after also reaching the Champions League final.

Chelsea, third in the league, will be out to avenge their League Cup final defeat by Liverpool earlier this season and also avoid losing three FA Cup finals in a row. There’s still a Champions League final for Liverpool to play against against Real Madrid on May 28 after the end of the Premier League, where they are three points behind Manchester City with two games remaining. Chelsea are almost certain to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third, so winning the FA Cup - after Thomas Tuchel's side was beaten in last season’s final by Leicester - would provide a welcome lift.

Here's all you need to know about Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming:

Where is the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool being played?

RELATED STORIES

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool begin?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool begins at 9:15 PM IST on Saturday (May 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be aired live Sony Ten 2 SD/HD for English commentary. Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi and Sony Ten 4/HD for Tamil and Telugu.

How to watch FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool online?

The online streaming of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available on Sony Liv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
chelsea fc liverpool fa cup final
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP