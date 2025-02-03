Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League, Live Streaming: When and where to watch EPL match on TV and online

Chelsea, placed 6th in the points table, will take on the 15th-placed West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday at the Stamford Bridge in London. This is a key fixture as both clubs are looking to steady the ship and get some crucial points in their bag. Chelsea will take on West Ham in the Premier League (AP)

Chelsea, touted as the real title contenders in December 2024, have fizzled out. Ever since beating Brentford on December 15, the Blues have managed to pick up just one victory in their last seven Premier League fixtures.

As a result, Chelsea have slipped down to the sixth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, West Ham have just 27 points from 23 matches and are in the bottom half of the points table. In their previous match against Aston Villa, West Ham played out a gritty 1-1 draw.

West Ham's last victory came on January 15, 2025, when the side defeated Fulham 3-2.

Chelsea are likely to go in with a formation of 4-2-3-1, while West Ham are likely to opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Here are all the important streaming details for Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture

When will the Chelsea vs West Ham fixture take place in the Premier League?

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture will take place on Tuesday, January 4. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Chelsea vs West Ham fixture take place in the Premier League?

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge, London.

Which channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture?

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture be available for streaming?

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League fixture will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.