Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital, remains stable
football

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital, remains stable

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has 'sent his greetings to his teammates' and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game.
AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has 'sent his greetings to his teammates' and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game.

The federation said Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance 'and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.'

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish FA DBU said on Twitter.

Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. Eriksen remains in a Copenhagen hospital as he recovers after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

"The team and the staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," DBU said.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.," it said.

The Danish team canceled all planned media activities at its base camp and also postponed a training session to give its players more time process Saturday’s incident. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. Eriksen was being treated at one of Denmark’s top hospitals. Rigshospitalet is less than a mile from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christian eriksen uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Baby doggo’s snack-time zoomies will make your heart melt. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s post about his homework from college days

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP