IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot
Churchill Brothers S.C. players during a practice session.(ANI)
Churchill Brothers S.C. players during a practice session.(ANI)
football

Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot

Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will look to continue their good run when they cross swords with seventh-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture at the VYBK Stadium here on Tuesday.

Churchill Brothers are atop the I-League standings, courtesy goal difference, and the Goan outfit would aim for a win to extend the lead over Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, who are hot on their heels.

Head coach Fernando Varela said, "We are ready to fight for the title and we will try to win each and every game. It is easier said than done, but we are putting in the hard work for that.

"In each match, we aim to create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible because we want to score goals and play an attacking style of football."

Churchill Brothers played out a goalless draw against fellow title challengers Mohammedan SC in their last match.

"It won't be an easy match against RoundGlass Punjab FC because they have got some very good players in Chenco (Gyeltshen), Sanju (Pradhan), and Pritam (Singh). They have a very good squad and tomorrow it will be a very exciting game for the neutrals," Varela said.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, had lost 3-4 to Gokulam Kerala FC despite leading 3-1 at half-time in their last match.

The Punjab outfit is currently in seventh place with three points from two matches.

"We were very disappointed after our performance in the last match but we learned from it. We played an incredible first half but could not get the job done in the second half. We have to make sure we do not repeat this mistake again," head coach Curtis Fleming said.

"However we have worked on our defensive problems and in the match tomorrow we have to remain very focused. We cannot get complacent against Churchill Brothers.

"They have a very good team with experienced players from all around the world. It will be a tough match for us but we are looking forward to it." PTI ATK AH AH

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab fc mohammedan sc real kashmir fc churchill brothers
app
Close
e-paper
File photo of Chelsea's Timo Werner(REUTERS)
File photo of Chelsea's Timo Werner(REUTERS)
football

Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Werner's brief appearance as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday was a snapshot into the problems of a player who looks bereft of confidence midway through his first season in English soccer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Luka Jovic(REUTERS)
File photo of Luka Jovic(REUTERS)
football

Jovic starts rebuilding career in Germany after Madrid lows

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The Serbian striker came off the bench in his first game back on loan in the Bundesliga on Sunday and scored two goals, lifting Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-1 victory over Schalke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill Brothers S.C. players during a practice session.(ANI)
Churchill Brothers S.C. players during a practice session.(ANI)
football

Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - January 17, 2021 Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman as Lionel Messi walks off the pitch after being sent off REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - January 17, 2021 Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman as Lionel Messi walks off the pitch after being sent off REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
football

Barca's Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Messi, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad through injury, was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bayern go four points clear with scrappy 2-1 win over Freiburg

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:23 AM IST
The win, however, lifted them to 36 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig who drew 2-2 with VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and seven clear of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in third and fourth places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London. Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil will look to reignite his career in Turkey after confirming Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 he is leaving Arsenal to join Fenerbahce. Ozil is of Turkish descent. He hasn’t played for Arsenal this season after falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta over concerns about the player’s work rate. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in London. Former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil will look to reignite his career in Turkey after confirming Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 he is leaving Arsenal to join Fenerbahce. Ozil is of Turkish descent. He hasn’t played for Arsenal this season after falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta over concerns about the player’s work rate. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)
football

Ozil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahce in Turkey

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The former Germany midfielder, who is of Turkish descent, hasn’t played for Arsenal since March after falling out of favor with manager Mikel Arteta over concerns about the player’s work rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2021 Liverpool's Alisson saves a shot from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2021 Liverpool's Alisson saves a shot from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Alisson saves Liverpool in goalless draw with United

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:20 AM IST
It was the third game in the last five between the clubs at Anfield that has ended goalless and will have left many frustrated but United will be happy to remain top of the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 17, 2021 Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 17, 2021 Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Double for Stones as Man City crush Palace to go second

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Central defender Stones, closing in on 100 Premier League appearances for City, headed his first league goal for the club after a sublime cross by Kevin de Bruyne in the 26th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal (C) and teammates celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Italian Serie A football match Inter vs Juventus on January 17, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)
Inter Milan's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal (C) and teammates celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Italian Serie A football match Inter vs Juventus on January 17, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)
football

Inter make Serie A title statement as Barella downs Juventus

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:16 AM IST
Former Juve midfielder Arturo Vidal scored his first league goal for Inter when he headed in an inviting Barella cross after 12 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mesut Ozil is all set to leave Arsenal. (Getty Images)
Mesut Ozil is all set to leave Arsenal. (Getty Images)
football

Mesut Ozil confirms he is leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce

AP, Turkey, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • After 7.5 years at the London club, which he joined from Real Madrid, Ozil is heading to one of the favoured clubs of Turkey’s president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa held ATK Mohun Bagan to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. (ISL)
FC Goa held ATK Mohun Bagan to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. (ISL)
football

FC Goa score late goal to hold ATK Mohun Bagan to 1-1 draw

PTI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • ISL: A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa play out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)
Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)
football

Bayern go four points clear with scrappy 2-1 win over Freiburg

Reuters, Munich, Germany
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • Bayern, who conceded a goal for the 11th straight league game and were far from impressive, are now on 36 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Steven Bergwijn. (Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Steven Bergwijn. (Getty Images)
football

Ndombele stunner helps Tottenham win at Sheffield United

Reuters, Sheffield, United
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick's header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audacious flicked lob.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEUFC doubled their lead the second half through Deshorn Brown before Peter Hartley reduced the deficit for Jamshedpur.(ISL)
NEUFC doubled their lead the second half through Deshorn Brown before Peter Hartley reduced the deficit for Jamshedpur.(ISL)
football

ISL: NorthEast United return to winning ways, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • The win propelled NEUFC to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and coach Ronald Koeman.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and coach Ronald Koeman.(REUTERS)
football

Messi doubtful as Barça plays Bilbao in Super Cup final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Barcelona's all-time leading scorer has been nursing an unspecified fitness issue that caused coach Ronald Koeman to leave him out of the semifinal on Wednesday against Real Sociedad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP