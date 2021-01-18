Churchill Brothers face RoundGlass Punjab FC, look to keep top spot
Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will look to continue their good run when they cross swords with seventh-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League fixture at the VYBK Stadium here on Tuesday.
Churchill Brothers are atop the I-League standings, courtesy goal difference, and the Goan outfit would aim for a win to extend the lead over Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC, who are hot on their heels.
Head coach Fernando Varela said, "We are ready to fight for the title and we will try to win each and every game. It is easier said than done, but we are putting in the hard work for that.
"In each match, we aim to create as many goal-scoring opportunities as possible because we want to score goals and play an attacking style of football."
Churchill Brothers played out a goalless draw against fellow title challengers Mohammedan SC in their last match.
"It won't be an easy match against RoundGlass Punjab FC because they have got some very good players in Chenco (Gyeltshen), Sanju (Pradhan), and Pritam (Singh). They have a very good squad and tomorrow it will be a very exciting game for the neutrals," Varela said.
RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, had lost 3-4 to Gokulam Kerala FC despite leading 3-1 at half-time in their last match.
The Punjab outfit is currently in seventh place with three points from two matches.
"We were very disappointed after our performance in the last match but we learned from it. We played an incredible first half but could not get the job done in the second half. We have to make sure we do not repeat this mistake again," head coach Curtis Fleming said.
"However we have worked on our defensive problems and in the match tomorrow we have to remain very focused. We cannot get complacent against Churchill Brothers.
"They have a very good team with experienced players from all around the world. It will be a tough match for us but we are looking forward to it."
