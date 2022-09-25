Cristiano Ronaldo improves 'difficult' relationship with ‘surprised’ Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 03:28 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported improved his relationship with Marcus Rashford, which has left the England forward ‘surprised’ after pipping the veteran into Erik ten Hag's Manchester United plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford during a match for Manchester United.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Cristiano Ronaldo currently not in Erik ten Hag's plans for Manchester United, the striker has seen his place in the starting XI lost to Marcus Rashford. The duo have also had a difficult relationship, having to compete for Ten Hag's sole striker position. But now it looks like Ronaldo has overcome the disappointment and has begun to help Rashford with his experience and advice.

According to The Sun, a source revealed, "Ronaldo has been a bit of a pain in the dressing room and some of the players have been frustrated about the fact he missed pre-season and has been sulking around Carrington. But since the transfer window closed, his attitude has improved and he has been very helpful with Marcus."

"He’s been spending time with him, talking about the game and giving his constructive criticism about positioning on the pitch. Marcus has been a bit surprised by it because it’s always difficult when you’re playing and a team-mate isn’t and you’re both fighting for the same position.But the relationship between the pair has never been better and Marcus knows he can learn a lot from him. He’s grateful for the advice and for the fact that Ronaldo seems genuine in that he wants Marcus to improve and succeed", the source further added.

Ronaldo was his side's top-scorer last season on his return, registering 24 goals. Meanwhile, Rashford could only muster five goals in 32 games. But this season, the Portugal captain has started just two games and scored his first goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the Europa League last week. Meanwhile, Rashford has rewarded Ten Hag with three goals and two assists in the six Premier League matches so far.

