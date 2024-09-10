Cristiano Ronaldo's no-nonsense take on ‘best club ever’ Real Madrid's rich UCL legacy: ‘People say they are lucky…’

There's no love lost between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid as the Portugal superstar lavished massive praise on the defending UEFA Champions League champions. Ronaldo spent 9 seasons at Real Madrid and ended his association with them as their highest goal-scorer. The Portuguese superstar joined the Los Blancos in 2009 summer at a record transfer fee at that time - £80 million. He instantly became the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu as a record 80,000 fans attended his presentation. Cristiano Ronaldo finished his time at Real Madrid as the club's highest goal-scorer.(AP)

Ronaldo won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, including a three-peat from 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recently started his YouTube channel where he invited his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand for an interactive session. Ronaldo was asked about his views on Real Madrid when he expressed his admiration for the club and said they are not lucky in the Champions League.

“Real Madrid looking very good, they are a kind of time who don't rush under pressure. People say they are lucky in Champions League, no they aren't lucky. They prepare for these kind of moments. Bernabeu, it has a different aura, the energy is different. When the big teams go there, they score a goal, and in the 85th or 90th minute, they feel the pressure. For me it's the best club ever in the history of football," Ronaldo said on his YouTube channel.

However, the Portuguese superstar said he is unsure whether Kylian Mbappe's arrival will make them stronger than last season.

"We don't know whether Madrid will be better than last year after Kylian Mbappe's arrival, but they are a strong team," he added.

Ronaldo recently became the first player to score 900 career goals in professional football, on which his former teammate Toni Kroos dropped a quirky comment," Don’t even reach 900 if I combine games and training goals."

The 39-year-old also gave his opinion on Kroos' recent retirement from professional retirement at 34.

"Kroos retirement? It’s the way he sees it; we have to respect him. I respect his decision. He could play a few years more, but that’s his decision," he added.