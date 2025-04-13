Cristiano Ronaldo scores a world-class volley to stage Al-Nassr's comeback win to keep title hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational brace against Al-Riyadh to keep Al-Nassr alive in the Saudi Pro League title race. Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring spree and helped Al-Nassr complete the comeback after conceding a goal in the first half. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner turned up big in the second half and scored a brace to make it 933 goals in professional football. Al Nassr's Portuguese forward #7 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring goal.(AFP)

Al-Riyadh's Faiz Selemani broke the deadlock in the first half's extra time with a goal on the rebound to open the scoring. Ronaldo took the onus on himself in the second half to get the job done for his side. He scored a tap-in in the 56th minute after a fine pass from ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

After eight minutes, the 40-year-old scored a brilliant volley to make it 2-1 for Al-Nassr. He connected a volley to the top corner to score a world-class goal.

Al-Nassr are currently placed at the third spot in the SPL points table, one point behind Al-Hilal and eight behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo has been in incredible form this season and has scored 32 goals and 4 assists this season so far.

The 40-year-old has a golden opportunity to become the first player to score 1000 professional goals, but recently, he said that he is not obsessed with that number,

“Let’s enjoy the moment… I’m not chasing 1,000 goals as obsession”, says Cristiano.

“If it happens, perfect. If it doesn’t happen, it’s okay!" he added.

The Al Nassr star said he is living in the present as he doesn't want to put added pressure on himself to achieve a milestone at this stage of his career.

“The moment is the most special thing — not what’s gonna come. Guys, let’s enjoy the present for now”.

The 41-year-old admitted that these are the last years of his career, and he wants to take it step by step.

“Records and having a certain number of goals left 70 or 69, that’s good yes. But now in the last years of my career I have to take advantage of the moment… and enjoy it, I want to continue like this step by step and championship after championship," he added.