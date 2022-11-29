Cristiano Ronaldo ‘texts' Piers Morgan about Bruno Fernandes' goal after Portugal beat Uruguay at FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had netted a record-levelling goal for Portugal in the recently concluded Group H match between the European giants and Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Bruno Fernandes' sumptuous cross from the left went over the head of Ronaldo, who visibly started claiming the goal after the ball ended up in the far corner of the net during the thrilling Qatar World Cup match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Ronaldo was seen laughing after the goal was eventually credited to Fernandes as his former Manchester United teammate emerged as the scorer of Portugal's opening goal in the 54th minute of the game. Nicknamed CR7, the talismanic forward of Portugal was called out by netizens for claiming Fernandes' first goal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Twitter.

Popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who recently interviewed the Portugal captain before his sensational Manchester United exit, never shies away from extending his support to the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar on social media. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Morgan claimed that Ronaldo confirmed to him that he made contact with the ball to score Portugal’s opener against the South American giants. "Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees," Morgan tweeted.

Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees. https://t.co/8HfWHjSj6D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2022

According to a report filed by Mirror, Ronaldo even messaged Morgan about scoring the goal when he was in the Portugal dressing room. According to former USA defender Alexi Lalas, Ronaldo texted Morgan and asserted that the goal should've been credited to him. "The breaking news is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that it did touch him," the ex-USMNT star told Fox Soccer. "I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows," he added.

