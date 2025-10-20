Cristiano Ronaldo to skip India trip for FC Goa vs Al Nassr, ISL club made multiple requests for Portugal star: Report

FC Goa are set to face Al Nassr in their third AFC Champions League 2 Group D fixture, on Wednesday. The upcoming fixture is a highly-anticipated clash for Indian football fans, and it will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Will Cristiano Ronaldo come to India? There is no official confirmation on if Ronaldo will be part of Al Nassr's squad for the upcoming match. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before a match.(REUTERS)

Earlier, reports stated that he applied for an Indian visa for the match. But according to the latest reports from Saudi Arabian media, despite multiple requests from FC Goa, Ronaldo will not travel to India for the match.

Ronaldo was not in the Al Nassr squad for their first two matches in the competition. He has been managing his workload as he gears up for the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to The Indian Express, FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur said, "We do not have any clarity at present. His team has said they are exploring options and they will take a decision closer to time. We are following up and yet to get confirmation. As part of the protocol, every visiting club sends a list of their travelling contingent for visa applications, and in that squad of 28 players, Ronaldo’s application is also included."

Speaking to A BOLA, Portugal coach Ricardo Carvalho recently spoke about Ronaldo's future with the national side. Carvalho is part of Roberto Martinez' staff.

"I feel like it will be as long as he wants. The truth is, he's earned so much credit over all these years… And I think he's doing well, which is the most important thing. It helps; you feel like he's part of the team, and you feel like he can help. Coach Roberto, especially, had all the merit in bringing him back to the national team after the 2022 World Cup. The coach's feeling, in the meetings we've had, is that Cristiano will be capable of making it to the World Cup.

"I have no idea how long he can go, if there's a limit or not, but we're all very happy that he's our captain and leading the team the way he has."