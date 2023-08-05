Home / Sports / Football / Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol signs for Manchester City on five-year deal

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol signs for Manchester City on five-year deal

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 05, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Josko Gvardiol has left RB Leipzig for Premier League side Manchester City on five-year deal.

Manchester City have finally signed Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal, for a transfer fee worth 90 million euros. Gvardiol, who is 21-years-old, joined RB Leipzig in July 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb. He shone in his two seasons in Germany and was also one of the top-performers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Croatia finished in third position.

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol in action.(AP)
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol in action.(AP)

Gvardiol is City's second signing ahead of the 2023-24 season, and will join Croatian teammate Mateo Kovacic, who joined from Chelsea. Speaking after joining City, he said, "I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City - after the season they have just had - is a real honour for me."

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has. To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing for me. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football. To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He's a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond," he further added.

Gvardiol won back-to-back German Cups with Leipzig and also appeared 87 times for them. With his arrival, Guardiola now has six senior central defenders and selection will be a huge task ahead of Sunday's Community Shield fixture vs Arsenal, at Wembley.

Speaking ahead of the match, Guardiola said, "Normally when you win the titles that we won they give you a chance to play for new ones – Community Shield and Sevilla next week and in Saudi Arabia in winter time."

"[It] will be a good opportunity [to win another trophy]. Of course, we are going to try. We know the situation we are in right now. We finish two weeks after Arsenal. We start two weeks after Arsenal. We are not in the best way but it is a final, hopefully our mentality can help us to compete and try to win the title", he further added.

