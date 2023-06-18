Croatia vs Spain 2023 UEFA Nations League Final live streaming: When and where to watch CRO vs ESP match on TV, online

Croatia vs Spain in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final, on Monday (June 19), at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam. The match could also turn into a goal fest as the last three encounters between both sides have seen 19 goals. Spain will rely a lot on captain Alvaro Morata for goals and veteran Jesus Navas will be expected to start as a right back instead of Dani Carvajal. Meanwhile, Croatia will have their star midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic. Croatia face Spain in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final.

Spain lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, and a win on Monday will see them win their first silverware since Euro 2012. Both sides have faced each other nine times, with Spain leading 5-3. One meeting between the duo ended in a draw. Both sides last met in the Round of 16 clash of UEFA Euro 2020, which Spain won 5-3 in extra-time.

When will the Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final take place?

The Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final will take place on Monday (June 19), 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final take place?

The Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final will take place at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final match live on television in India?

The Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final be live streamed?

The Croatia vs Spain 2023 Nations League Final will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

