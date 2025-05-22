Curse broken? Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur win trophies within days; Bayern star reacts

Harry Kane was quick to react to his former team, Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Europa League on Wednesday. The Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final to lift their first European trophy since 1984. This comes after Kane won his first career silverware with Bayern Munich. Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to win the Europa League(REUTERS)

Kane's 13-year Spurs stint was marked by the team reaching the Champions League final once, in the 2018-19 season. However, they failed to lift a single trophy together. Several fans mocked the dry tenure as a ‘curse’.

However, it seems like the ‘curse’ is broken. Now, Tottenham and Harry Kane both have trophies. Reacting to his former team's win on Wednesday, the striker posted a story on Instagram, congratulating Son Heung-min and co.

Reacting to the Europe fan, one Spurs fan tweeted: “Spurs and Harry Kane both winning a trophy separately in the same season.”

“the concept of harry kane winning a trophy without spurs and spurs winning a trophy without harry kane,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Spurs beat Manchester United

Brennan Johnson's scrambled goal sent Hotspur 1-0 up after 42 minutes. "This is what it's all about, this club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years, honestly, this is what it means, it means so much," he told TNT Sports.

“Ever since I came here it's been (people saying) 'Tottenham are a good team, but they never get it done' -- we got it done!”

The Spurs then sat back in the second half, protecting their thin lead. They, however, created another chance when Yves Bissouma played in Dominic Solanke, but the striker could not control the pass and the chance went to waste.

Manchester United almost equalised when Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario came off his line but failed to claim a set-piece pounded forward from deep.

Spurs sent on captain Son Heung-min for the ragged Richarlison, with the South Korean international a surprising non-starter.