David and Victoria Beckham join Lionel Messi for a night out at Bad Bunny’s Miami hot spot

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had a star-studded night out on Thursday with Lionel Messi, the new Inter Miami CF player, at Miami’s Gekkō.

At Gekkō, The legendary trio of David Beckham, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi.(VICTORIA BECKHAM/INSTAGRAM)

The restaurant is a joint venture by Bad Bunny and David Grutman, a famous restaurateur.

Victoria posted some photos from the night on Instagram on Friday, including one that showed the Beckhams, Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David and Isabela Grutman, and Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and his girlfriend Elena Galera, as well as Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas.

Another photo from Victoria’s Instagram showed her husband, Busquets, and Messi, smiling for the camera.

The group enjoyed their dinner together and left the restaurant late Thursday night, where they were met by fans and photographers waiting outside.

Gekkō (“moonlight” in Japanese) is a Japanese steakhouse that opened in the summer 2022 in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

The restaurant features a U-shaped sushi bar, velvet-covered booths, and art installations such as a dragon mural that overlooks the dining room.

Gekkō’s menu blends elements of a classic steakhouse with classic Japanese dishes such as sushi and sashimi.

One of the menu’s specialties is Bad Bunny’s favorite lobster fried rice, along with olive-fed filet mignon and chilled oysters with watermelon granita.

The 29-year-old rapper from Puerto Rico said he chose to open his first restaurant in Miami because “the culture reminds me of home.”

Messi and the Beckhams are not the only celebs who have visited the restaurant. Other famous guests include Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and recently joined Inter Miami, also partnered with Hard Rock on a new sandwich called “Made For You by Leo Messi." It consists of thin chicken cutlets with melted provolone cheese, an herbed aioli, fresh arugula, and tomatoes.

In a statement, Messi said about the sandwich, “I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

