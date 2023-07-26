Ex-Manchester United superstar linked with Bayern Munich over potential transfer: Report

With German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer yet to complete his recovery, Bayern Munich are still in search of a first-choice custodian. It seems former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is now on the radar of the Bavarian giants. An article published by the Sport Bild claimed that the Spaniard has emerged as Bayern Munich’s top-choice shot-stopper in the summer transfer market. De Gea is not the only name who is on Bayern Munich’s shortlist of potential targets. According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, the Bundesliga outfit are also interested in Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny. Sport Bild, however, claims that Juventus do not want to let Szczesny go.

De Gea departed Manchester United this summer having spent 12 years at Old Trafford. The Spain goalkeeper left Manchester United after his contract with the club came to an end earlier this year. Having joined Manchester United in 2011, De Gea made 545 appearances for the Premier League outfit with 190 clean sheets under his belt.

During his stint at Manchester United, De Gea won the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and two Carabao Cup titles. In terms of individual records, the 32-year-old earned two Premier League Golden Glove awards and four Players' Player of the Year awards. De Gea is currently without a club and roping him in may not prove to be a challenging task for Bayern Munich.

Club legend Neuer has been out of action since suffering a horrifying accident in December last year. He was ruled out of the 2022-23 season having fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg while skiing during the winter break. Neuer’s injury left Bayern Munich only with Sven Ulreich as their sole proven top-choice keeper in the senior team.

Later, the Bundesliga champions signed Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer to fill in the void created by Neuer’s injury. “I’m very excited about the new challenge at FC Bayern. It’s a big, powerful club. We’ve played against each other many times – I know the enormous quality and aura of this club. I’m proud that I’m now a part of FC Bayern. We have some big challenges ahead of us,” Sommer had said.

Sommer has so far represented Bayern Munich in 25 games, and according to multiple media reports, the Swiss international is currently being linked with Serie A outfit Inter Milan. Sommer, reportedly, wishes to get regular game-time next season and the 34-year-old does not want to be a benchwarmer in Bayern Munich, once Neuer is back.

