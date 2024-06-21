 Denmark men's footballers take massive step to help women's counterparts, decline salary raise for equal pay | Football News - Hindustan Times
Denmark men's footballers take massive step to help women's counterparts, decline salary raise for equal pay

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2024 08:52 PM IST

Denmark's men footballers have refused a salary increase for playing for the national side to gain their female counterparts equal basic pay.

Denmark men's footballers have taken a big step to show their support for equal basic pay to their female counterparts. The players' union on Friday stated that the men's players have decided to refuse a salary hike for playing international football to ensure that the female players of the country get equal pay.

Denmark players celebrating after scoring the goal against England.(AFP)
"The men's team chose not to ask for a salary increase ... to improve the conditions of the women's team," union spokesperson Magnus Hviid told AFP.

Hviid hailed the big move by the Danish male footballers, which is 'an extraordinary measure to take the big step in the right direction.' However, the union spokesperson also asserted that it won't enough and acknowledged there were "still more glass ceilings to break to ensure equal opportunities and conditions within national teams".

He further said the action "obtained the same basic salary for the women's national team and the men's national team, as well as better insurance coverage for the women's team".

The new agreement, which was signed last month, suggested the same match bonuses for women and men during away matches but the pay disparity still hasn't changed due to no bonus for home matches.

The Danish football federation (DBU) and the union have agreed to bring forward negotiations on a new deal for the women's national team after the summer break.

Meanwhile, the Danish men's team is currently competing in the UEFA Euro 2024, where they are placed in Group C alongside England, Slovenia and Serbia.

They are currently second in their group after back-to-back draws. Simon Kjaer displayed great efforts against title favourites England as their spirited performance helped them earn a 1-1 draw.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was impressed with their player's impressive fight against Gareth Southgate's men on Thursday. Hjulmand has announced that he will reward his players with a much-needed day off, suggesting they spend Saturday creating an atmosphere of "hygge" - a Danish word meaning to enjoy warmth and comfort - for themselves.

"It's the first day off since June 3, and therefore it's important to get away for a bit. I don't know what they will do, people just need to be, to lick their wounds," Hjulmand told reporters in Danish.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
News / Sports / Football / Denmark men's footballers take massive step to help women's counterparts, decline salary raise for equal pay
