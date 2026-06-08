Désiré Doué, France’s man for the big stage

Court Philippe-Chatrier – the main show court of the French Open – is reserved for the biggest and most prestigious players in tennis. Once in a while though, it opens its gates for personalities from other fields to step onto the fabled red dirt.

French forward Désiré Doué at a training session before the FIFA World Cup.(AFP)

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On June 1, four footballers from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) walked on to the court carrying the two Champions League trophies the team has won in the last two years. Amongst the quartet was Désiré Doué.

At 21, he is one of the younger players in the team, but also one of the most influential. He set up the opening goal and scored twice in the 2025 final as PSG hammered Inter Milan 5-0 to win the continental title for the first time. He was instrumental again this year, scoring his spot-kick as the Paris club beat Arsenal on penalties in the final.