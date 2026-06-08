Désiré Doué, France’s man for the big stage

Court Philippe-Chatrier – the main show court of the French Open – is reserved for the biggest and most prestigious players in tennis. Once in a while though, it opens its gates for personalities from other fields to step onto the fabled red dirt. French forward Désiré Doué at a training session before the FIFA World Cup. (AFP)

On June 1, four footballers from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) walked on to the court carrying the two Champions League trophies the team has won in the last two years. Amongst the quartet was Désiré Doué.

At 21, he is one of the younger players in the team, but also one of the most influential. He set up the opening goal and scored twice in the 2025 final as PSG hammered Inter Milan 5-0 to win the continental title for the first time. He was instrumental again this year, scoring his spot-kick as the Paris club beat Arsenal on penalties in the final.

“We are going to enjoy first. Then we are going to work again. Because we want more,” Doué said in a post-match interview with the official broadcaster. “We are really hungry. We are a young team, and we are really ambitious. Next season, we have to go again.”

That opportunity is here.

Doué will swap the dark blue jersey of PSG for the blue of France as he looks to help the two-time champions win a third FIFA World Cup title, this time in North America.

This will only be his second assignment with the senior national team, after he collected the bronze medal in the UEFA Nations Cup in June last year, just a few months after making his debut. He already had a few medals while playing for the junior French team.

Doué was a part of the French team that won the U-17 European Championships in 2022, and then won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last later, after helping PSG become only the second French club to win the Champions League (Marseille won in 1993), he was awarded the Champions League Young Player of the Season award, ahead of Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

These were all expected of a player whose name translates to “desired talent”.