Ed Woodward resigns as Manchester United chairman amid Super League backlash - Report

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Tuesday resigned from his post. His resignation came amid the massive backlash the club has faced for its involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

As per a report from The Athletic, Woodward is expected to stay with the club till the end of the season.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was one of those who expressed his dislike over the decision.

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” he told Reuters.

Manchester United received severe backlash from former player Gary Neville while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford also expressing their displeasure.

According to reports, several clubs including Chelsea, and Manchester City are planning to pull out of the controversial Super League.

(More to Follow...)