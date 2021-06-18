Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Emotional Neymar counts down to Pelé's record for Brazil
football

Emotional Neymar counts down to Pelé's record for Brazil

Official statistics from FIFA, soccer's international governing body, put Pelé in No. 1 spot for Brazil with 77 goals. Neymar has 68 after he netted the Seleção's second against Peru.
PTI | , Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Brazil's Neymar(REUTERS)

Neymar might not win three World Cups in his career like Pelé did, but he is closing in as the top goal scorer ever for Brazil's national team. He reduced the gap to nine after his Brazil's 4-0 win over Peru in the Copa America.

Official statistics from FIFA, soccer's international governing body, put Pelé in No. 1 spot for Brazil with 77 goals. Neymar has 68 after he netted the Seleção's second against Peru.

"It is obvious for me that this is a great honour, to be a part of Brazil history," a tearful Neymar said in an interview full of squeaky tones and long pauses after Brazil's victory at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

"To be very honest, my dream was to play for Brazil, wear this shirt. I never imagined I would get to these numbers.

"It is very emotional to me because I went through a lot of things over these last two years, difficult and complicated things. These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness I have playing for Brazil."

Neymar has had several injuries, lost a Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, and had to deal with a sexual assault allegation that was later proved false.

Pelé, who has followed Neymar's career since the younger man's first appearances at Santos, published a picture of the pair on Instagram.

"I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him play ball. Today he gave another step toward my record of goals for the Selecao. And I am cheering for him to get there, with the same joy I have since I saw him play for the first time," 80-year-old Pelé said.

Brazil coach Tite doesn't want to the superstar players, but he does say the 29-year-old Neymar is extraordinary.

"He has a really personal thing, he developed his skills to give assists, his right foot, his left foot. He became unpredictable," Tite said after the 3-0 win against Venezuela last Sunday.

Tite is working on a system to give Neymar space closer to the goal and more protection.

"That's where the adversaries fear pressing him harder, they could give a foul in an important place," Tite said. "We structured our team so he can ... (be) more efficient to create."

Under FIFA's criteria, Pelé got his record after 92 matches, while Neymar has already played 107.

The Brazilian soccer confederation's official scoring tally — which includes some non-international games against clubs and differs from the FIFA statistics — puts Neymar 28 goals behind the man who Brazilians call the king of soccer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar brazil copa america
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP