England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for the European champions at Women's World Cup

PTI
Jul 22, 2023 08:15 PM IST

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot.

England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women's World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions.

FIFA Women's World Cup: England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates(REUTERS)
FIFA Women’s World Cup: England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates(REUTERS)

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to shut down England's chances of increasing the margin.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti's substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide, South Australia state.

