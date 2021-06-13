England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live Score: Rashford misses out, Foden starts
- UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Croatia Live Score: The semi-finalists of the 2018 World Cup meet again at the Wembley Stadium, but who will triumph this time? Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, England vs Croatia.
England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live: This will be only the third time that both these teams will face each other in a major tournament. The last time they met, Croatia triumphed over England 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup. Revenge will be on the minds of the Three Lions, who are looking for their first international trophy since 1966.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Croatia Playing XI
Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England Playing XI
Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Big show of support
The 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium is expected to see a turnout of 22,500 fans. England will have home fans on their side against Croatia.
-
JUN 13, 2021 05:20 PM IST
England vs Croatia - LIVE
Hello and welcome to live blog of the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia. Both teams play their first match of the tournament on Sunday.
