Home / Sports / Football / England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live Score: Rashford misses out, Foden starts
England's Harry Kane.
England's Harry Kane.(Pool via REUTERS)
Live

England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live Score: Rashford misses out, Foden starts

  • UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Croatia Live Score: The semi-finalists of the 2018 World Cup meet again at the Wembley Stadium, but who will triumph this time? Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, England vs Croatia.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST

England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live: This will be only the third time that both these teams will face each other in a major tournament. The last time they met, Croatia triumphed over England 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup. Revenge will be on the minds of the Three Lions, who are looking for their first international trophy since 1966.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST

    Croatia Playing XI

    Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic.

  • JUN 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    England Playing XI


    Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

  • JUN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Big show of support

    The 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium is expected to see a turnout of 22,500 fans. England will have home fans on their side against Croatia.

  • JUN 13, 2021 05:20 PM IST

    England vs Croatia - LIVE

    Hello and welcome to live blog of the Euro 2020 match between England and Croatia. Both teams play their first match of the tournament on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
England's Harry Kane.(Pool via REUTERS)
England's Harry Kane.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live Score: Rashford misses out, Foden starts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Croatia Live Score: The semi-finalists of the 2018 World Cup meet again at the Wembley Stadium, but who will triumph this time? Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, England vs Croatia.
READ FULL STORY
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer in action against Finland during their Euro 2020 Group B clash.(REUTERS)
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer in action against Finland during their Euro 2020 Group B clash.(REUTERS)
football

Kjaer hailed a hero for swift response to Eriksen scare during Euro 2020 game

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Denmark captain Simon Kjaer is being hailed a hero for carrying out swift and potentially life-saving response after his teammate and star playmaker Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during their Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot

ANI | , Budapest
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of Netherlands players during training.(REUTERS)
General view of Netherlands players during training.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Netherlands vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2020: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Netherlands and Ukraine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ukraine's head coach Andriy Shevchenko speaks to players during the team's training session in Voluntari, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, (AP)
Ukraine's head coach Andriy Shevchenko speaks to players during the team's training session in Voluntari, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, (AP)
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine: Team news and full squads of both sides

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Netherlands will take on Ukraine in their Group C match of the EUFA Euro 2020. Both teams would look to begin their campaign on a winning note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Eriksen controls the ball during Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.(AP)
Christian Eriksen controls the ball during Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital, remains stable

AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has 'sent his greetings to his teammates' and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action(Pool via REUTERS)
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Teemu Pukki says Denmark game among most difficult of career after Eriksen scare

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The Group B game was eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later after news came through that Eriksen had regained consciousness and Finland went on to win 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Macedonia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski (R) catches the ball during a training session at the Steaua stadium in Bucharest(AP)
North Macedonia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski (R) catches the ball during a training session at the Steaua stadium in Bucharest(AP)
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia: Full squads of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Austria will take on North Macedonia in their Group C match of the EUFA Euro 2020. Both teams would look to begin their campaign on a winning note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austria's David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer with teammates during training(Pool via REUTERS)
Austria's David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer with teammates during training(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Austria vs N Macedonia, Euro 2020 Live Streaming in IND: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Austria vs North Macedonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Croatian players celebrate during the Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Getty Images)
Croatian players celebrate during the Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Getty Images)
football

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Croatia: Full squads of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • England will take on Croatia in their Group D match of the EUFA Euro 2020 and both teams would want to start off their campaign on a winning note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Can Harry Kane inspire England to a win in their first game of Euro 2020? (Getty Images)
Can Harry Kane inspire England to a win in their first game of Euro 2020? (Getty Images)
football

England vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • England vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2020 in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between England vs Croatia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Abreu: FIle photo(REUTERS)
Sebastian Abreu: FIle photo(REUTERS)
football

Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu retires after representing 31 clubs

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Nicknamed 'Loco', Abreu represented Uruguay in two World Cups and helped them win the 2011 Copa America title before playing his last international game the following year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark's Christian Eriksen(AP)
Denmark's Christian Eriksen(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Denmark midfielder Eriksen 'doing well' after on-field collapse

ANI | , Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexis Sanchez felt muscular soreness in a calf after a training session. (Getty Images)
Alexis Sanchez felt muscular soreness in a calf after a training session. (Getty Images)
football

Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with injury

AP | , Santiago
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • Striker Alexis Sanchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad and will miss at least the group stage of Copa America due to a calf injury
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.