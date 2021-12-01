Home / Sports / Football / England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0
football

England women's football team sweeps to record win: 20-0

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST
PTI | , Doncaster

The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg. 

Topics
england football team
