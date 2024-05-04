Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Bournemouth at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Arsenal 3: Bournemouth 0 Goal Scorers: Bukayo Saka-Arsenal(45'),Leandro Trossard-Arsenal(70'),Declan Rice-Arsenal(90'+7'),...Read More
90'+9' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 0.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Match Updates:
As of now, Arsenal are placed at 1 in the league table, while Bournemouth are at 10.
90'+7' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 0. Declan Rice (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right following a fast break.
90'+5' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).
90'+4' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ben White.
90' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Romain Faivre (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).
89' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Romain Faivre replaces Justin Kluivert.
89' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Max Aarons replaces Adam Smith.
89' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
88' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
86' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Kai Havertz is caught offside.
86' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus replaces Bukayo Saka.
85' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth).
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Match Updates:
Arsenal played Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 3-2 whereas Bournemouth faced Brighton and Hove Albion in their last English Premier League outing and Win 3-0.
82' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
81' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard.
80' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Kai Havertz is caught offside.
80' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Enes Ünal replaces Marcos Senesi.
77' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
73' Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
David Raya (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.