EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Score
EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Newcastle United match
EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 12:47 AM ISTEPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Score: lineup
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Moussa Diaby, Álex Moreno, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Clément Lenglet, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa. Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Fabian SchärJan 31, 2024 12:47 AM ISTEPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 01:45 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
-