Saturday, May 4, 2024
    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023

    May 4, 2024 7:39 PM IST
    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brentford v/s Fulham match. Results of the game for now Brentford 0: Fulham 0
    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023

    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Fulham at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Brentford 0: Fulham 0...Read More

    BrentfordBrentford
    04 May, 20240-0First half
    FulhamFulham
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    9' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.

    May 4, 2024 7:38 PM IST

    8' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

    May 4, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    4' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Brentford).

    May 4, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

    May 4, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

    May 4, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    May 4, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    May 4, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 83 points

    2. Manchester City - 79 points

    3. Liverpool - 75 points

    4. Aston Villa - 67 points

    May 4, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:

    As of now, Brentford are placed at 16 in the league table, while Fulham are at 13.

    May 4, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:

    Brentford played Everton in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Fulham faced Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.

    May 4, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón.

    Fulham Starting XI -: Alex Iwobi, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Issa Diop, Sasa Lukic, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves.

    May 4, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

