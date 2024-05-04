Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023
Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, Brentford 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Fulham at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Brentford 0: Fulham 0...Read More
9' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.
8' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.
4' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Collins (Brentford).
2' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
1' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
1' Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 83 points
2. Manchester City - 79 points
3. Liverpool - 75 points
4. Aston Villa - 67 points
Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:
As of now, Brentford are placed at 16 in the league table, while Fulham are at 13.
Brentford vs Fulham Match Updates:
Brentford played Everton in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Fulham faced Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.
Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón.
Fulham Starting XI -: Alex Iwobi, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Issa Diop, Sasa Lukic, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves.
Brentford vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.